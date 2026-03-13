Jharkhand CM flags off 1,485 police vehicles, lays foundation for 12 high-tech police stations

Ranchi: In a major push to modernise the state police and strengthen the law and order mechanism, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday flagged off 1,485 new vehicles for the police fleet and laid the foundation stones for 12 state-of-the-art police stations across the state.

The Chief Minister flagged off the vehicles from the Jharkhand Assembly premises here.

The fleet includes 636 four-wheeler patrolling vehicles (Mahindra Bolero BS-6 models) and 849 two-wheelers, aimed at enhancing the mobility and response capabilities of the police.

Officials said the state government has sanctioned 1,255 patrolling vehicles and 1,697 two-wheelers for the police department, and this marks the first phase of the deployment.

Out of the 636 Bolero vehicles distributed, 614 have been sent directly to various districts, while the remaining vehicles have been allocated to Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and other specialised units.

According to the Police Headquarters, the addition of these vehicles will significantly strengthen the patrolling system in both urban and rural areas, enabling quicker response to emergencies and improved policing.

Alongside the vehicle distribution, the Chief Minister also virtually laid the foundation stones for 12 modern police station buildings to enhance police infrastructure in the state.

The proposed high-tech police stations will be constructed in Hazaribagh, Bokaro, Deoghar, Dhanbad, Garhwa, Giridih, Palamu, East Singhbhum, Gumla, Ranchi, Dumka, and Chatra districts.

A key feature of these police stations will be the integration of four specialised police units under one roof, which is expected to make it easier for citizens to register complaints and access different police services without having to visit multiple offices.

In his remarks on the occasion, CM Soren said modernisation of the police force is a top priority for the state government, to create a safe and fear-free environment for citizens.

He said the government is working to address resource gaps and strengthen the police force through improved technology, equipment, and logistical support.

Senior officials from the Home Department and Police Headquarters were also present during the programme.



