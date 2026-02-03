Jharkhand: Financial Stress Pushes Family To Suicide Attempt; CA Student Loses Life

A 24-year-old chartered accountancy aspirant lost his life after an alleged suicide attempt involving three members of a family in Ranchi, Jharkhand, reportedly triggered by mounting debt and domestic stress. His mother and younger sister survived the incident and are currently in critical condition at a private hospital.

Police said the incident took place on Tuesday at the family’s residence, where the three are believed to have consumed a large quantity of sleeping pills. While the mother and minor daughter were rushed to hospital for treatment, the young man later died by suicide, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Mihir, who had recently returned to Ranchi after completing his CA studies in Kolkata. He was reportedly working with a private firm at the time. His mother, Sneha Akhori, is a practising advocate at the Jharkhand High Court.

Emergency services shifted the two survivors to Guru Nanak Hospital, where they remain under medical supervision. Doctors have described their condition as serious.

A forensic team visited the house as part of the investigation, and police said they are examining all circumstances surrounding the incident. Statements will be recorded once the survivors are medically fit, and further clarity is expected after forensic and medical reports are reviewed.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.