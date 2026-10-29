Jharkhand HC advocate death case: Husband Kushagra Rudra Rana surrenders in court

Hazaribagh: The husband of Anushka Chakraborty, a practising advocate of the Jharkhand High Court, whose body was found under suspicious circumstances a few days ago, surrendered before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Hazaribagh on Thursday.

Confirming the development, Rupesh Kumar Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar), said the police would move the court seeking accused Kushagra Rudra Rana's custodial remand for interrogation.

The accused had been absconding since the incident. Police launched search operations in Jharkhand and two other states. Authorities had also initiated proceedings to cancel his passport and arms licence and freeze his bank accounts as part of efforts to secure his arrest.

On October 22, the body of Anushka Chakraborty was found hanging inside Flat No. 304 of Gupta Complex in Hazaribagh under circumstances that raised suspicion. Following her death, her family accused her husband and his relatives of dowry-related harassment and murder. They demanded a thorough investigation and justice for the deceased advocate.

After the incident, Kushagra Rudra Rana and his family members reportedly went into hiding. Meanwhile, the victim's family moved the Jharkhand High Court, which directed that the investigation be conducted by an officer of the rank of DSP.

Shortly before surrendering, Kushagra Rudra Rana released a video on social media in which he rejected all allegations against him and instead blamed his wife's family for the circumstances leading to her death.

He alleged that his father-in-law frequently interfered in his business affairs and pressured him to appoint him as a director in the company.

He further claimed that he was subjected to financial pressure and was coerced into parting with money and valuables.

In the video, he also referred to Manoj Mahto, a representative of Ramgarh MLA Mamta Devi, alleging that Rs 7 lakh was transferred from the company's bank account and another Rs 10 lakh was paid in cash in connection with an alleged promise of influence in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission examination process.

The accused further claimed that marital disputes arose due to what he described as his wife's close association with another woman advocate while they were living in Ranchi.

These claims, however, have not been independently verified.

Police are expected to seek custody of the accused for further questioning as the investigation into the advocate's death continues.



