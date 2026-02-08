Jharkhand Loan Recovery Agent Murdered Over ₹1 Crore Settlement Dispute, Accused Held

A loan recovery agent was allegedly killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad following a financial dispute, with police recovering his body from a residential flat and arresting the accused, officials said on Sunday. The victim, identified as Amit Kumar Agarwal, had been reported missing by his family before his body was found inside a flat at Surya Highland Society in the Sadar area.

Police said the flat belonged to Vikas Khandelwal, who was taken into custody after investigators tracked mobile phone location data linked to the missing man. During questioning, Khandelwal allegedly confessed to the crime, following which the body was recovered based on information provided by him. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination to Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Memorial Medical College Hospital.

According to police, the murder stemmed from a dispute over a loan settlement amounting to nearly ₹1 crore. Officials said preliminary findings suggest the financial disagreement was the motive behind the killing.

The case came to light after Agarwal’s family filed a missing person complaint and reported receiving ransom calls demanding ₹15 lakh, allegedly made using the victim’s mobile phone. Technical surveillance and call detail analysis helped police trace the phone’s location, ultimately leading them to the accused.

Authorities said further investigation is ongoing to establish the exact sequence of events, examine the ransom angle, and determine whether any other individuals were involved.