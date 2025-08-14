Jharkhand man kills wife over suspicion of affair, commits suicide

Jamshedpur: A man in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur allegedly killed his wife over suspicion of an illicit relationship, before committing suicide by coming under a train, officials said on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, locals informed the police that the body of Shilpi Mukherjee, 35, the wife of Saheb Mukherjee, 40, was lying inside her house in Namotola under the Parsudih police station limits. Police reached the spot and found her naked body, with multiple stab wounds.

She was reportedly working as a nurse at a community health centre in Potka in the Jamshedpur city while her husband was employed with a contract firm at Turamdih Mines in Sundernagar.

A handwritten note, allegedly written by Mukherjee, and a mobile phone were recovered from the scene where Shilpi's body was found.

The note claimed that Shilpi had “cheated” on him. "So, I am going to kill her. She concealed the fact that she had been married twice before and often engaged in video calls with a colleague named Vivek, which led to frequent arguments," the note read.

Mukherjee, in his note, also alleged that Shilpi’s mother and brother had threatened to kill him when he objected to her closeness with Vivek.

In his mobile status and note, he expressed anguish over the alleged betrayal, stating: "If a wife chooses to speak with another man over a video call, then life feels unbearable -- but why should I be the only one to suffer?"

He also expressed sorrow for his elderly parents and urged that the “truth” be told to them.

Following the discovery of the note, police launched a search for Mukherjee and later found his body on a railway track near Nandup in Sundernagar.

Both bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. Police said an investigation is underway into the case, which has sent shockwaves through the area.



