Jindal launches ‘Shaant City, Safe City’ campaign

Jindal Panther, the retail brand of Jindal Steel, on Friday launched the ‘Shaant City, Safe City’ campaign in Bhubaneswar, targeting traffic noise and road safety. This follows a study where 87 per cent of the city’s residents reported that traffic noise poses serious health risks.

Jindal Panther partnered with YouGov to survey Bhubaneswar, providing a stark picture of how traffic noise is affecting daily life and physical well-being.

Jindal Panther & YouGov Survey found that 86 per cent of respondents reported a significant increase in vehicular noise over the past 2–3 years.

About 94 per cent of residents feel irritable after prolonged exposure, while 91 per cent reported struggling with concentration and heightened stress. About 71 per cent of respondents have either been involved in or narrowly avoided an accident due to noise-related distraction, with 38 per cent reporting actual accidents.

Commenting on the campaign, Gautam Malhotra, CEO of Jindal Steel Ltd., said: “Traffic density is rising across Indian cities, and yet, noise pollution remains under-discussed as a major threat to urban health and safety. ‘Shaant City, Safe City’ is an attempt to put people at the heart of this conversation.”

Despite the identified risks, 64 per cent of respondents say traffic noise has become a “normal” part of daily life in Bhubaneswar. However, public sentiment strongly supports reform.

Nearly 70 per cent believe lowering noise pollution can reduce accidents and fatalities, and 58 per cent associate quieter cities with reduced stress and safer pedestrian roads.

Bhubaneswar marks the first phase of this multicity initiative, which Jindal Panther plans to expand to other Tier-2 cities across India to create a unified movement for safer, quieter urban roads.

YouGov conducted a survey of 365 vehicle owners and commuters aged between 18 and 65 years in Bhubaneswar.