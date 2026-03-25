Jindal Steel doubles Angul plant capacity to 12 MTPA

Angul: Jindal Steel on Tuesday said it has doubled the steel-making capacity of its Angul facility to 12 million tonnes per annum. With this expansion, Angul has become one of the largest single-location steel plants in India, taking Jindal Steel's overall capacity to 15.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

In an exchange filing, the company said it has fully operationalised the expansion of its Angul plant capacity from 6 MTPA to 12 MTPA within the planned time-frame. Post this expansion, the company’s overall crude steel capacity has increased to 15.6 MTPA, including 3.6 MTPA at its Raigarh facility.

Jindal Steel said the expanded capacity is expected to drive higher volumes and improve capacity utilisation, supporting revenue growth while delivering operating leverage benefits.

The company is well positioned to enhance margins, optimise costs, and improve profitability, while strengthening domestic steel capacity in line with India's nation-building priorities and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Jindal Steel caters to key sectors, including infrastructure, construction, railways, automotive, energy, industrial manufacturing, defence, and white goods with supplies of value-added steel products from Angul (Odisha) and Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) facilities.