Jishnu Dev Varma sworn in as 22nd Guv of Maharashtra

Mumbai: Jishnu Dev Varma, a member of the Manikya royal dynasty of Tripura and former Governor of Telangana, was on Tuesday sworn in as the 22nd Governor of Maharashtra.

Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, administered the oath of office at Darbar Hall of Maharashtra Lok Bhavan in Mumbai.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar congratulated the Governor by presenting bouquets.

Soon after the ceremony, the Governor was given a ceremonial guard of honour by the Indian Navy.

Following the election of State Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan as Vice President of India on September 12, 2025, the additional charge of the Governor of Maharashtra was given to Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal read out the warrant of appointment issued by President Droupadi Murmu in Hindi and English.

The ceremony began with the National Song Vande Mataram, the National Anthem, and the State Song, and concluded with Vande Mataram and the National Anthem played by the police band.

Before his appointment in Maharashtra, Jishnu Dev Varma served as the Governor of Telangana from July 31, 2024. From 2018 to 2023, he was Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, holding the portfolios of Finance, Rural Development, and Power.

Dev Varma, who has a keen interest in modern art, painting, and sculpture, was the Convener of the Tripura chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and coordinated the organisation’s activities in Northeast India.

He is also a noted writer and poet.



