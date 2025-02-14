Jitan Ram Manjhi slams Lalu Prasad; predicts NDA's victory in Bihar elections

Patna: Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Jitan Ram Manjhi, has hit back at Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad for claiming that the BJP will not be able to form a government in Bihar after the 2025 Assembly elections.

While speaking to the media at Patna airport on Thursday, Union Minister Manjhi mocked Lalu's prediction, saying: "Is Lalu Prasad Yadav a prophet? If he is, then why doesn't he predict his own future? Why doesn't he foresee what's happening in his own house?"

The Union Minister confidently asserted that Bihar will once again form an NDA-led government under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and PM Narendra Modi is aiming for a landslide victory in the 2025 Assembly elections.

Manjhi claimed that the NDA is targeting 225 seats in the Bihar Assembly and will undoubtedly form the next government in the state.

He also highlighted PM Modi's upcoming visit to Bhagalpur on February 24, suggesting that the state would receive significant benefits from the visit.

"PM Modi is coming to Bhagalpur on February 24, and Bihar is going to get a lot. The BJP and NDA will win 225 seats and form the government with a massive majority," he said.

Asked about Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, possibly entering politics, Manjhi expressed his full support, stating: "Every citizen of Bihar and India has the right to enter politics. If Nishant Kumar wants to step into politics, I support it."

The Union Minister also supported the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur, citing the deteriorating law and order situation.

"Manipur has been facing a law and order crisis for some time. After the Chief Minister's resignation, discussions were held regarding a new leader. In such a situation, imposing the President's Rule is the right decision, and we welcome it," he said.

With the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections approaching, the war of words between the NDA and RJD is intensifying.

Manjhi's sharp attack on Lalu Prasad and his confidence in NDA's 225-seat target indicates that the ruling alliance is gearing up for a high-stakes electoral battle.



