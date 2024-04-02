  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

J&K: BJP likely to announce candidate for Anantnag-Rajouri constituency today

J&K: BJP likely to announce candidate for Anantnag-Rajouri constituency today
x
Highlights

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to announce its candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to announce its candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

On Monday, the National Conference (NC) announced the name of senior Gujjar/Bakarwal religious and political leader Mian Altaf Ahmad as its candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

Sources said among the top runners for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency are IAS officer, Aijaz Assad, an IIT Delhi graduate from Mendhar, Poonch (Pir Panjal).

If Assad gets the BJP nomination as its candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, he would be the second Muslim face in politics from the Pir Panjal region.

The other name under consideration is the party’s J&K unit President Ravinder Raina.

Anantnag-Rajouri constituency is the only Lok Sabha constituency which has voting segments in both the Jammu division and the Valley.

The constituency goes to vote on May 7.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X