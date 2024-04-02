Live
Just In
J&K: BJP likely to announce candidate for Anantnag-Rajouri constituency today
Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to announce its candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.
On Monday, the National Conference (NC) announced the name of senior Gujjar/Bakarwal religious and political leader Mian Altaf Ahmad as its candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.
Sources said among the top runners for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency are IAS officer, Aijaz Assad, an IIT Delhi graduate from Mendhar, Poonch (Pir Panjal).
If Assad gets the BJP nomination as its candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, he would be the second Muslim face in politics from the Pir Panjal region.
The other name under consideration is the party’s J&K unit President Ravinder Raina.
Anantnag-Rajouri constituency is the only Lok Sabha constituency which has voting segments in both the Jammu division and the Valley.
The constituency goes to vote on May 7.