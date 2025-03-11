J&K CM announces committee to devise roadmap to address issues of daily wagers

Jammu: J&K Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, on Tuesday, announced the constitution of a committee to work out a roadmap to address the problems of daily wagers in the Union Territory.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Omar said he is committed to fulfilling all promises made by his party in the election manifesto, but added that he had never promised to fulfill them in one budget.

During the Question Hour in the Assembly Omar said that there was nothing wrong if he tried to reach out to the poorest of the poor through his budget proposals.

The Chief Minister was replying to a question by MLA, Sajad Gani Lone, who said that the budget presented by the Chief Minister would have an inflationary impact on the local economy.

Talking about the problems of the daily wagers after the BJP raised the issue in one voice by standing up on their seats, Omar said the PDP-BJP government had done nothing to regularise these daily wagers as only 570 of them had been regularised during their rule.

He announced the constitution of a committee to be headed by the chief secretary to work out a roadmap for addressing the issues of the daily wagers.

He told the assembly, "The committee comprising officials from different departments will find out the number of daily wagers as well as what legally and financially could be done for them".

The Chief Minister claimed that his budget is a love letter to every person of J&K and all political parties. “I have owned it as a love letter. It is a love letter to the BJP, PC, PDP, NC, and the Congress.

“Love letters are written to express love and I will write such love letters for five years”, he said.

Referring to his expression of gratitude to the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the Union Finance Minister, Omar said, "If the Honorable PM, HM, and FM have helped us, what is the problem in expressing gratitude to them?" Omar asked.



