J&K CM launches SKAL International club in Kashmir to boost tourism

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Saturday, launched the Kashmir chapter of the International Club 'SKAL', government officials said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched the Kashmir Chapter of the SKAL International Club in Srinagar, marking a significant step towards strengthening global tourism linkages and expanding international outreach for the Union Territory's tourism sector.

Officials added that the initiative is poised to open new avenues for sustainable tourism, international collaboration, and long-term growth, while further integrating Jammu and Kashmir with global tourism networks.

Addressing the function, the Chief Minister said that SKAL's core values resonate deeply with the ethos of Jammu and Kashmir.

"If you look at SKAL and you look at tourism in Kashmir, you realise that there are synergies that automatically become apparent. The word SKAL is Nordic, and the translation of those four words is good health, friendship, long life and happiness," he added.

He noted that the organisation's founding principles reflect the most basic aspirations of human life, going beyond monetary success.

"An organisation whose name comes to symbolise these four important things is not talking about profit or other day-to-day concerns. These are the things we would wish for each other -- good health, friendship, long life and happiness," he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that SKAL's philosophy of "business with friends" mirrors the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir's tourism fraternity.

"Here, many of my friends in the industry may compete with each other, yet they remain friends. They sit together, dine together, respect each other, and that is exactly what SKAL talks about," he remarked.

Underscoring the growing emphasis on responsible and sustainable tourism, CM Omar Abdullah said that tourism must evolve in a manner that protects both people and the environment.

"If tourism is not responsible and sustainable, it will not last. A cornerstone of our recent activities has been to make tourism more responsible and more sustainable," he added.

The Chief Minister revealed that the Jammu and Kashmir government is preparing to develop nine new tourism destinations in the Union Territory as a megaproject entailing huge investment.

"The foundation of this project is sustainability -- environmentally responsible development that involves the local community. Tourism, or any industry that does not benefit locals, is an industry that will not survive," he said.

Speaking about the resilience of the people of Jammu and Kashmir despite recurring challenges, he noted, "We are nothing if not resilient. Yes, there is darkness, but it will not remain forever. Winters last for a few months; after that, the snow melts, and spring arrives. My desire, my wish, and my effort is that this spring lasts for years."

Reflecting on the past turbulence in the tourism sector, he said, "We have seen a lot of ups and downs in Jammu and Kashmir's tourism. Now I want you to see only the upward trend."

"The relationship between SKAL and Kashmir Tourism formalised today will benefit both SKAL and the tourism industry here."

He thanked SKAL International and its leadership for choosing Kashmir for the new chapter, expressing hope that this marks the beginning of a lasting, fruitful partnership.

"I hope this will be a great start to a new relationship, and that we will get to host such programmes again and again. You came and encouraged us," he added.

MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq, SKAL National President; Sanjeev Mehra, SKAL Director; NSN Mohan, several SKAL members, tourism industry stakeholders, and senior officers were present at the launch event.

On the occasion, board members and founder members took their oath, followed by pinning and certificate presentation ceremonies.