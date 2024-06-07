Live
Just In
J&K: Committee framed for eligibility criteria for appointment of JKCPCR chairperson, members
The J&K government on Friday constituted a committee for framing eligibility criteria and detailed process for the appointment of chairperson and members of the Jammu & Kashmir Commission for Protection of Child Rights (JKCPCR).
Srinagar: The J&K governmenton Friday constituted a committee for framing eligibility criteria and detailed process for the appointment of chairperson and members of the Jammu & Kashmir Commission for Protection of Child Rights (JKCPCR).
The four-member committee headed by the commissioner/secretary of the Welfare Department has been asked to frame the criteria in accordance with the provisions outlined in S.O 542 dated October 21, 2022.
The other members of the committee include the Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, the Secretary-General Administration Department, the Representative of the General Administration Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary) and the Representative from the Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs (not below the rank of Additional Secretary).
The committee has been tasked to study the eligibility criteria adopted by other States/UTs while framing the same for the appointment of Chairperson and Members of the Jammu and Kashmir Commission for Protection of Child Rights. The Committee has been asked to furnish its report within a period of 30 days.