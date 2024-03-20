J&K court sentences Bihar man to 8 years jail for raping minor

Live
Just In
Srinagar: A Srinagar court on Wednesday sentenced a Bihar man to 8 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor.
Second Additional District and Sessions Judge of the fast track court for rape cases, Renu Dogra Gupta, had convicted Santosh Kumar Paswan, of Bhim Nagar, Bihar, four days back and announced the quantum of punishment now.
A fine of Rs 20,000 has also been slapped on Paswan, who kidnapped and raped a 15-year-old girl in Srinagar’s Habba Kadal locality in 2016.
The prosecution had said that the accused had been going to the minor’s home and taking advantage of her minor age and immaturity, had succeeded in enticing the victim.
Police had arrested Paswan when he and the victim were moving around on a motorcycle in the Humhama area on the airport road and subsequent investigation had revealed that he had enticed the minor and established illicit relations with her. Two air tickets (Srinagar-Delhi) were also recovered from his possession.