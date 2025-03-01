J&K govt hopeful of early statehood restoration: NC Spokesman

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) spokesman and MLA Tanvir Sadiq has said that the NC government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is hopeful of early restoration of statehood to J&K.

Talking to some reporters here on Saturday, Tanvir expressed optimism about the early restoration of statehood.

When asked by IANS whether the NC had a plan B or plan C in case statehood is not restored, the NC spokesman said, “Why talk of plan B or plan C when I said we are optimistic about restoration of statehood to J&K”.

He added that the central government would address this issue in the next few months. He said that the dual power structure in J&K was causing administrative challenges and honouring the significant mandate given by the people in the assembly elections was crucial.

Tanvir accused the PDP headed by Mehbooba Mufti of creating the present situation. “They have no moral right to teach us what we should do and what we shouldn’t. We will try to address every issue that was promised by NC in its manifesto”, he said.

He questioned that there was a BJP government in J&K for the last 10 years and asked why they failed to bring bills like a ban on Alcohol.

He alleged that PDP and BJP are one and they are just trying not to allow the functioning of the assembly properly.

A war of words has started between the PDP and the NC over the issue of a ban on alcohol in J&K. NC MLA, Ahsan Pardesi has given notice of a private bill in the forthcoming budget session beginning March 3, seeking a ban on the sale and purchase of alcohol in J&K.

Opposition PDP also joined the issue by supporting the proposed legislation. Two daughters of Mehbooba Mufti -- Iltija and Irtiqa Mufti are spearheading a public campaign to seek support for an alcohol ban in J&K.

J&K is a tourist destination and the first wine shop was set up in Kashmir during the British rule.