J&K govt taking steps to promote tourism in Karnal border town: Omar Abdullah

Jammu: J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that the government is taking steps to promote tourism in the Karnal border town of Kupwara district.

Answering a question by MLA Karnal, Javaid Ahmad Mirchal, Omar Abdullah, who holds the tourism department, said that the government is committed to empowering youth in border areas such as Karnah, Keran, Machhil and Gurez by equipping them with vocational skills to promote tourism-driven economic growth.

He stated that unskilled youth from these regions would be provided training enabling them to acquire skills in trades relevant to the tourism sector.

The chief minister said that Karnah has immense tourism potential and stressed the need to explore it further.

“We believe that there is potential for tourism. We need to explore that potential. Recently, festivals were organized in Karnah, the Border Festival and Yoga Festival. The purpose is to let people outside Jammu and Kashmir know about Karnah’s tourism potential and its culture. Because of such initiatives, we have started to see a gradual increase in tourism. For this reason, local people should benefit from tourism,” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told the Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister said that the tourism department has started registration of paying guest houses and homestays in the area.

“For now, in Karnah, we have registered six homestays and five in Teetwal. Now, I request the MLA to help us with this. There is no point in bringing tourists if there is no place to host them,” he said, adding: “We do not want to build massive hotels there. If big hotels are built, local people will not benefit from them. At present, we need to focus more on homestays. For this, MLAs should help us and involve local people in this. In response to another supplementary question from member Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi, the Chief Minister informed the House that the government would identify unskilled youth in border areas like Karnah, Keran, Machhil, and Gurez so that they can be trained in ITIs and the Institute of Hotel Management, Srinagar, to develop skills and trades relevant to tourism."

“In my Budget speech yesterday, I stated that our focus is on skills and entrepreneurship so that youth are equipped with skills and provided handholding to build their future in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

MLA Saifullah Mir suggested the establishment of a Tourism Development Authority to boost local tourism in these destinations.

Earlier, replying to the starred question, the Chief Minister stated that Karnah region is known for its breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage and strategic location near the Line of Control (LoC), he said.

He further said that Teetwal, Karanoo in Nawagabra, and Budnambal villages possess natural beauty and tourism potential.

“These areas offer breathtaking landscapes, and lush meadows and have cultural significance, making them attractive destinations for tourism. These areas have the potential for nature tourism, adventure tourism, and cross-border heritage tourism,” he said.

He added that the Department of Tourism has taken several initiatives to bring these villages onto the tourist map.

“In order to promote pilgrim tourism in Karnah Constituency, the J&K Tourism Department has projected the construction of ‘Yatri Niwas’ at Sharda Temple at Teetwal, Kupwara, along with a cafeteria,” he said.

Omar Abdullah said that the Construction of Yatri Niwas at Sharda Temple at Teetwal, Kupwara, along with a cafeteria is currently in progress, with the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) underway. The project cost is estimated at Ra 150 Lakh.

He informed that House that the Border Tourism Festival was organized by the Tourism Department in border areas to promote tourism.

“The festival was held at Teetwal in September 2022 and featured cultural and musical events, an ATV rally from Kupwara to Teetwal, nature photography sessions, trekking, camping, and horse riding,” the CM said.

He added that the Yoga Festival was organized by the Tourism Department in collaboration with other departments in the Teetwal area of the Karnah constituency on June 21, 2024, to promote tourism in the area.