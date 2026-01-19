J&K: Gunfight Erupts in Kishtwar; Three Soldiers Injured, Airlifted to Hospital

Three of the wounded were airlifted to urgent medical treatment authorities said.

According to the authorities the Jammu and Kashmir encounter investigation was initiated at noon in the town in Son Nar near Mandral-Singpora in Chatroo in Chatroo, following an alert concerning the presence of up to three terrorists within the region. "The terror attack Kishtwar opened fire on the search party, and our troops returned fire," officials claimed.

The Jammu-based Army's White Knight Corps, which has designated"Operation Trashi-I" as the name of its operation. "Operation Trashi-I" confirmed that troops were provided by The Army, CRPF, and local police were enlisted to take out the terrorists as well as tighten the cordon. Drones and helicopters were deployed to watch the region.

In a blog post on X in a post on X, White Knight Corps stated that the incident occurred in a joint exercise with police and that firing was J&K security forces operation intermittent for a while as the troops fought terrorists within the thick forest.

It is the third incident within this particular incident within the Jammu Region this year. Two previous conflicts were recorded within the Kamadh and Najote forests of Billawar in Kathua district on the 7th and 13th of January.