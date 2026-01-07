J&K L-G flags off 53-member contingent to participate in 29th youth festival in Delhi

Jammu: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday, virtually flagged off a 53-member youth contingent from J&K to participate in the 29th National Youth Festival-Viksit Bharat Young leaders’ dialogue 2026 in New Delhi.

The L-G said that to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on 12th January, the National Youth Festival (NYF), dedicated to youth empowerment and unity for the youth, is organised annually.

He said that in the year 2025, the National Youth Festival was restructured as Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue to align with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

He added that the contingent selected for the Viksit Bharat Challenge Track and Cultural/Innovation Track will represent J&K at the prestigious national event at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from 10th to 12th January 2026.

Interacting with the participating youth through virtual mode, the Lieutenant Governor extended his best wishes for the prestigious event.

He congratulated the participants for emerging from local competitions to reach the national stage, noting that their journey reflects the immense potential inherent in the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Youth is not a matter of age. It is the mindset. It is about courage, curiosity, and the power to bring about change. I have complete faith in our Youth’s potential and their resolve to shape a developed India,” the L-G said.

Invoking Swami Vivekananda’s iconic clarion call, “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached,” the Lieutenant Governor urged the youth to make their dreams the sole purpose of their lives and to consider every challenge on the way as a lesson in discipline and patience.

He emphasised that true leadership is defined not by personal achievements, but by the ability to create opportunities for others.

“Your greatest responsibility is towards society and the nation. True progress is about creating opportunities for others to move forward. Develop future capabilities, focus on character building and embrace lifelong learning,” he said.

He pointed out that be bold, fearless, and think beyond boundaries. “Your courage, discipline, clarity, and determination, combined with the experience, will be your guide in this journey toward Viksit Bharat,” the Lieutenant Governor told the Youth.