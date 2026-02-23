J&K L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates 6th edition of Khelo India Winter Games

Gulmarg: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, on Monday, while inaugurating the sixth edition of Khelo India Winter Games here, said that from a simple sporting event these games have evolved into a true national festival.

L-G Sinha welcomed and conveyed his best wishes to all participating athletes and team officials.

"Khelo India Winter Games revive the sporting spirit's ideals of peace, equality, and camaraderie. In our vibrant, diverse nation of myriad languages, cultures, and traditions, the Winter Games at Gulmarg is serving as a universal language and shared heritage."

"Winter Games at Gulmarg mirror life's raw challenges, building the resilience that propels future triumphs. Falling, analysing errors, rising improved -- these are sports' true lessons, ones Skiers will live here," the L-G added.

He emphasised that the broader aim of Khelo India Winter Games is strengthening national unity.

The L-G said that the mega winter sports event is a celebration of our nation's sporting legacy, its unity and the transformative power of sports that binds every citizen and athlete, igniting their drive and forging unbreakable character.

"Intense rivalry yields shared conversations and lasting friendships, proving healthy competition and mutual respect co-exist. Our people need this ethos now more than ever. As you race these Ski slopes, remember: diversity is our strength, not division. Khelo India reminds us our language may differ, but our goals and values unite us."

"When athletes from diverse states train together, compete fiercely, and cheer one another, barriers of language, culture, and region dissolve before the sporting spirit," L-G Sinha added.

He said that Winter Games pit skiers against nature itself, where excelling demands extraordinary prowess and over the coming days, we will witness that prowess, alongside technical mastery, the poise from years of practice, unyielding resolve, and superhuman endurance.

He urged the participating athletes to uphold the highest standards of sportsmanship and encouraged them to give their best throughout the tournament.

"On these Ski slopes of Gulmarg, athletes' identity hinges solely on performance; every result reflects your skills, discipline, and grit, crafting new champions."

"In disciplines like alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, snowboarding, and ski mountaineering, athletes' rigorous training and unwavering dedication will shine through," the L-G added.

L-G Sinha also spoke on the transformation in the sporting sector across Jammu and Kashmir over the past few years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that the establishment of state-of-the-art sports infrastructure under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) and 100 Khelo India Centres have redefined the sporting landscape.

He emphasised that modern infrastructure, coupled with the talent and dedication of Jammu and Kashmir's youth and the proactive support of dedicated officials, has provided a massive impetus to the sector.

L-G Sinha said the true character reveals itself not just in victory, but in adversity and a real athlete remains humble in triumph and dignified in defeat.

"On February 26, at the closing ceremony of sixth Khelo India Winter Games', success won't be measured by medals alone, but by the spirit of unity, mutual respect, and relentless pursuit of excellence," he added.

The four-day Khelo India Winter Games at India's premier winter sports destination will witness the participation of around 1,000 athletes and officials from various states and Union Territories in different disciplines.

Omar Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister; Satish Sharma, Minister for Youth Services & Sports; Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to Chief Minister; Farooq Ahmed Shah, Member of Legislative Assembly from Gulmarg; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Commissioner Secretary to the government, Youth Services and Sports; V.K Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Major General Puneet Doval, Commandant, High Altitude Warfare School; Minga Sherpa, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla; Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council; senior officials, representatives of Sports Authority of India and various sports organisations, prominent sports personalities and sports enthusiasts in large numbers attended the inaugural ceremony.