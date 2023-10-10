J&K L-G reviews power scenario in UT

Srinagar : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the performance of Power Development Department and took stock of power scenario in UT.

"The L-G discussed comprehensive strategy of Power Development Department to meet the peak electricity demand. He also directed for enhancing sustainability and efficiency to ensure adequate and reliable power supply during winter season," an official statement said.



It said that the L-G directed the officials for concrete measures to ensure maximum power supply to smart meter saturated feeders and bring down the AT&C losses in these areas to single digit.



The statement added that the smart meter saturation of Jammu, Srinagar and district headquarters should be done on priority. “PDD should ensure metered areas receive reliable services and quality electricity,” it said. It said that around 4 lakh smart meters have been installed across Jammu and Kashmir.