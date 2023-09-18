Live
- SC asks Jharkhand CM Soren to approach HC against ED summons
- Purandeswari slams AP govt. demands inquiry into alleged irregularities in liquor issues
- PM Modi recalls momentous occasions on last day of LS proceedings in old Parliament House
- Apple to roll out iOS 17 today: Time, Compatible iPhones, and Features
- J&K L-G visits slain police officer’s family to offer condolences
- India Meteorological Department issues Red Alert till Sep 20 as Gujarat braces for torrential rainfall
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 - Gearing up for the Most Awaited Festival
- ATS team arrests Bhilwara man for posting anti-national content on social media
- Delhi HC upholds cancellation of UPSC aspirant's candidature for uploading wrong photo
- Flat selling case: ED tracks audit report of accused company with Nusrat Jahan’s signature as director
Just In
J&K L-G visits slain police officer’s family to offer condolences
Highlights
J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the family of the martyred police officer and offered condolences.
Srinagar: J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the family of the martyred police officer and offered condolences.
Manoj Sinha visited the family of Deputy Superintendent of police (Dy.SP), Humayun Bhat who was killed last week along with two Army officers during an encounter with the terrorists in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district.
The L-G was accompanied by Chief Secretary A.K. Mehta, Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, , DIG (Central Kashmir) Sujit Kumar, and others.
Sinha offered condolences to Ghulam Hassan Bhat (Retired IGP), who is the father of the martyred police officer and to other members of the bereaved family at their Humhama residence in Budgam district.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS