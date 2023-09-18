J&K L-G visits slain police officer’s family to offer condolences

Srinagar: J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the family of the martyred police officer and offered condolences.

Manoj Sinha visited the family of Deputy Superintendent of police (Dy.SP), Humayun Bhat who was killed last week along with two Army officers during an encounter with the terrorists in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

The L-G was accompanied by Chief Secretary A.K. Mehta, Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, , DIG (Central Kashmir) Sujit Kumar, and others.

Sinha offered condolences to Ghulam Hassan Bhat (Retired IGP), who is the father of the martyred police officer and to other members of the bereaved family at their Humhama residence in Budgam district.