J&K: Leaders condemn ‘vandalism’ of national emblem plaque at Hazratbal Dargah

New Delhi: Political leaders across party lines have condemned the vandalism of a plaque carrying the national emblem, the Ashoka Pillar, at Srinagar’s Hazratbal Dargah after its recent renovation, calling for strict action against those responsible.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly, Sunil Sharma, strongly criticised the act and the Congress party if they are safeguarding the wrongdoers. “I am not here to distribute certificates to anyone, but if the Congress party also stands with those who break the national emblem, then we will place them in the same category where separatist thinking stands. Today Congress is standing there,” he said.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal termed the attack unlawful and demanded accountability.

“Any attack on the Ashoka Pillar is illegal. The government will surely take note of this, and strict action will be taken against those who dared to do such a thing,” he said.

Congress leader Udit Raj also condemned the vandalism.

“Everyone respects that mazar, but the way the Ashoka emblem was attacked, I condemn it. The government should take strict action; nothing is above the Constitution,” he said.

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput, however, held the government responsible for the law-and-order situation.

“Law and order in Kashmir is under the Home Ministry. If the situation deteriorates, the responsibility lies directly with Amit Shah or Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. No disruptive element should be encouraged. The solution should come through dialogue, but if such incidents happen, the BJP government will be held fully accountable,” he said.

The controversy began after the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board installed a plaque featuring the Ashoka Pillar at the Dargah following its renovation.

Residents and some religious leaders objected, arguing that Islam prohibits animal figures in places of worship. The plaque was subsequently broken, leading to widespread condemnation and calls for action from political leaders.



