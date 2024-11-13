J&K: NIA attaches house of accused over murder of 2 non-locals in Srinagar

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached the houses of an accused on Wednesday, in a double murder case in J&K’s Srinagar.

Officials said that the NIA team attached the two-storeyed residential house of an accused in Zaldagar area of Srinagar city.

The NIA action comes on back of investigation into the murder of two non-locals in Srinagar city in February 2024.

“The houses built on 10 Marlas of land belongs to Adil Manzoor Langoo, accused in case FIR number 08/2024 registered in police station Shaheedgunj Srinagar. This case was later handed over to NIA for investigation. The case pertains to the murder of two non-locals on February 7, 2024 in Shalla Kadal, Habba Kadal in Srinagar city,” officials said.

The two murdered non-locals were identified as Amritpal Singh and Rohit, both belonging to Punjab. After the murder of these non-locals, police had arrested several suspects.

“The main accused is presently in detention”, officials said.

Notably, the NIA has been investigating many high-profile crimes committed during militancy in J&K.

These include the murder and hawala racket cases against separatist leaders like Yasin Malik, Shabir Shah, Nayeem Khan and others.

The NIA is also investigating the terrorist attack and murder of 10 pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu on June 10, 2024. Over 30 pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine were injured in this attack.

Multi-city raids were conducted by NIA across Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag and Budgam districts over terror funding probe.

Engineer Rashid, the chairman of Awami Itihad Party (AIP), who won Lok Sabha elections from Baramulla constituency was also arrested and incarcerated in Tihar jail.