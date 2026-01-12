J&K Police arrest drug peddler in Jammu, recover heroin

Police in J&K’s Jammu district said on Monday that they have arrested a drug peddler from whose possession heroin was recovered.

A police statement said, “Continuing firm actions against the drug menace, Police Station City Jammu achieved a breakthrough by arresting a notorious drug peddler and seizing heroin during a targeted operation in the city. On 10.01.2026, acting on specific and credible inputs and under sustained surveillance to curb drug abuse, a police team from IC P.P. Residency Road, led by PSI Aaqib Lateef, along with IC Hari Market GC Thappa and PSI Imran Hameed of Police Station City, apprehended one individual identified as Chanchal Singh, son of Thakur Anar Singh, resident of H. No. 149, near Ram Mandir, Shastri Nagar, Jammu."

During checking, five grams of heroin were recovered from his possession along with a car bearing registration number HR26BD/2045. The accused was immediately taken into custody, and the contraband was seized following due legal procedure.

Accordingly, an FIR under Sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act was registered at Police Station City.

“Further investigation is underway to identify forward and backward linkages in the drug network. The operation was conducted under the overall supervision of the SP City North, SDPO City North, and SHO Police Station City, Inspector Shakti Devi. Jammu Police reaffirms its zero-tolerance stance against drug trafficking and urges citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate by sharing information to help build a drug-free Jammu”, the statement added.

The J&K Police have been carrying out aggressive operations against drug smugglers, peddlers, those involved in hawala money and other unlawful financial activities.

It is believed that the funds generated by these operations are finally used to sustain terrorism in the union territory.

The police have also been attaching properties of drug smugglers and those involved in hawala money rackets, etc., after obtaining court orders. The involved people are detained under the UAPA.