J&K Police attach property of local involved in Pak -based terror

Srinagar: Continuing its operation against terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs), sympathisers and drug smugglers, police on Saturday attached the property of a local in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district as he is allegedly involved in terrorist activities and is operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Officials said today that police in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district have attached the property of a J&K person operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Police in Awantipora have attached an immovable property at Syedabad Pastoona, Tral, belonging to Jammu & Kashmir Nationals Operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (JKNOP), identified as Mubashir Ahmad, son of Ghulam Nabi Dar, resident of Syedabad Pastoona, Tral.

“The property was identified as belonging to the said terror handler during the course of investigation and enquiries conducted by Police Awantipora,” officials said.