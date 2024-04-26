  • Menu
J&K Police file case against attempt to disrespect place of worship

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday that a case has been registered after some miscreants attempted to disrespect a local shrine in Dadsara at Tral in South Kashmir by damaging windowpanes.

The attack was carried out on Thursday night.

"Police suspect that this has been done by miscreants to foment trouble and disturb peace and order," a police statement said.

Police said, "The citizens be assured that the police teams are on the hunt and will nab these evildoers and also the people behind them."

"They will be dealt with the heavy hand under the law. Besides being put behind bars, all others who have instigated or facilitated such criminals with the motive of disturbing the peace by misusing the highly revered symbols of the almighty will lose all government benefits, government employment, licences and

