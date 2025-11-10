J&K Police Thwart Major Terror Plan In Faridabad, Seize 350kg Explosives And Weapons

The Jammu & Kashmir Police, working closely with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Faridabad Police, foiled a significant terror plot by discovering nearly 350 kilograms of explosives, an AK-47 rifle, and a large cache of ammunition from a rented property in Dhauj village, Faridabad.

Officials revealed that the operation, conducted on Sunday, was based on information gathered during interrogations of suspects previously arrested in Jammu & Kashmir. The explosives were traced to Dr Mujahil Shakil, a medical student from Al Falah College, originally from Jammu & Kashmir, who had rented the premises three months earlier.

The recovered materials included 14 bags of ammonium nitrate weighing about 100 kilograms, 84 live cartridges, a chemical solution, timers, and various items used for assembling improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Police confirmed it was not RDX but ammonium nitrate.

Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Gupta said that the joint operation was a result of coordination between the J&K Police, IB, and local police teams. Dr Shakil, already in J&K Police custody since October 30, was brought to Faridabad for the recovery following the arrest of another accused, Dr Adil Ahmad Rather. Both are suspected to be part of a wider terror network with cross-border ties aimed at large-scale attacks in northern India.

Authorities described the bust as a “major breakthrough,” emphasizing that the seized materials could have caused extensive destruction if used. Forensic analysis confirmed the materials’ explosive properties, and intelligence agencies are now tracing the funding and external connections of the module.

Further investigations are ongoing, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to join the probe soon.