J&K records encroached 17L kanals of state land; 75K transferred since 2019

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded encroachment of over 17 lakh kanals of state land, with corresponding entries expunged from revenue records, while more than 75,000 kanals have been transferred to various government departments and agencies since 2019, according to official data. “There are 1,00,06,163.9 kanals of total state land in Jammu and Kashmir, of which 17,27,246.5 kanals of state land is under encroachment,” the data revealed.

The government shared division-wise details of state, government and JDA land under encroachment, the steps taken for retrieval and regularisation, and land allotted to institutions and government departments, including central agencies, after 2019. In the Kashmir division, a total of 16,54,709.9 kanals of state land have been recorded, out of which 3,27,198.5 kanals were under encroachment, the data said.

It said entries pertaining to 3,27,199 kanals have been expunged from revenue records. Baramulla district accounts for the highest encroached land at 81,327.65 kanals, followed by Kupwara (52,698.1 kanals), Pulwama (42,730.8 kanals) and Anantnag (36,984 kanals). Srinagar district reported 13,862.95 kanals under encroachment, it said. In the Jammu division, against a total of 83,51,454 kanals and 61 marlas of state land, 14,00,048 kanals and 65 marlas were reported under encroachment, it said.

The same quantum of land has corresponding entries expunged in revenue records. Rajouri district recorded the highest encroachment at 2,73,848 kanals and 12 marlas, followed by Reasi (2,26,857 kanals and 6 marlas), Ramban (1,73,832 kanals), Jammu (1,45,487 kanals and 6 marlas) and Kathua (1,30,403 kanals and 1.5 marlas).

The overall grand total across both divisions stands at over 14 lakh kanals under encroachment in the Jammu division and over 3.27 lakh kanals in the Kashmir division. Giving details about land transferred since 2019 to various government departments, the officials said that 68,190 kanals and 19 marlas of land have been transferred to state and UT government departments and agencies, without charging transfer value in accordance with delegated powers. Additionally, 7,495 kanals and 10 marlas were transferred to Central government departments and agencies, fetching a transfer value of Rs 10,506.75 lakh, calculated as per prevailing stamp rates, they said.