J&K: Srinagar Police crack down on fake news, misinformation networks

Srinagar: Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district said on Tuesday that it has registered an FIR taking cognisance of deliberate false and fabricated information intended to mislead people.

Srinagar Police has taken serious cognisance of the deliberate circulation of false, fabricated and misleading information by certain News Channels, Media outlets, and individuals across electronic and social Media platforms.

These elements are systematically attempting to spread distorted narratives and unverified content with the clear intent to incite unrest, disturb Public order, and create disharmony in society, police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Such malicious misinformation campaigns pose a grave threat to peace, security, and the integrity of the Nation, the spokesperson said, adding that Srinagar Police have registered FIR at Cyber Police Station under relevant legal provisions.

Several Profiles have been identified, and concerned individuals have been summoned to the Cyber Cell, the spokesperson said.

Investigation is actively underway, and strict legal action will follow against anyone found involved.

Srinagar Police issued a clear warning that spreading fake news, inflammatory content, or unverified information will invite stringent legal consequences.

"Citizens and media organisations are advised to exercise responsibility and verify facts only from official and credible sources before sharing any content that may disturb communal harmony or public order. Srinagar Police remains resolute in maintaining law & order and will not allow any attempt to destabilize peace in the region," the spokesperson said.

In order to maintain law and order, authorities have imposed restrictions in the entire Kashmir Valley on Tuesday.

All schools, colleges and universities are closed and exams scheduled for the day have been postponed by the university of Kashmir.

Internet speed across the Valley has being brought down to prevent miscreants and anti-national elements from uploading provocative content on the social media.

Heavy deployment of security forces has been made at sensitive places to maintain law and order.