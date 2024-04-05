J&K: Thousands congregate for prayers on last Friday of Ramadan

Srinagar: Thousands of devout Muslims offered congregational prayers in Jammu and Kashmir on the last Friday of the ongoing month of Ramadan.

The largest congregational prayer gathering was held at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

The shrine houses the holy relic of the Prophet of Islam. This is the holiest Muslim shrine in J&K.

Former Chief Ministers, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were among the devotees who offered Friday prayers at Hazratbal shrine.

Large gatherings for Friday prayers were held at different mosques in Jammu division and other places in the Valley.

Congregational prayers were not held at the historic Jamia Masjid in old city Nowhatta area of Srinagar. Anjuman Auqaf, which manages the affairs of the Jamia Masjid said that the authorities did not allow prayers at this mosque.

The management also said that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who heads the management, was placed under house arrest by the authorities today.

Reports reaching from different parts of the UT said that congregational prayers passed off peacefully everywhere.