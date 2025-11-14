JMM’s Somesh Soren wins Ghatshila Assembly bypoll; BJP’s Babulal Soren suffers heavy defeat

Ghatshila (Jharkhand): The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has registered a resounding victory in the Ghatshila Assembly bye-election, with party candidate Somesh Chandra Soren defeating BJP nominee Babulal Soren by an impressive margin of 38,524 votes.

Somesh Soren maintained a strong lead from the very first round, steadily widening the gap as counting progressed.

He secured 1,04,794 votes, while the BJP candidate managed 66,270 votes. All other 11 candidates lost their deposits.

The bypoll was necessitated by the sudden demise of sitting JMM MLA Ramdas Soren. The party chose his son, Somesh Chandra Soren, to carry forward his father’s political legacy.

The BJP fielded Babulal Soren, son of former Chief Minister Champai Soren. The contest was widely viewed as a symbolic face-off between Hemant Soren and Champai Soren, both of whom began their political journeys in the JMM.

After Hemant Soren stepped down as Chief Minister last year, Champai Soren left the JMM and joined the BJP, setting the stage for an intense political duel.

In the campaign, the JMM sought votes on the strength of the late Ramdas Soren’s legacy and the performance of the Hemant Soren government.

The BJP, meanwhile, banked on Champai Soren’s influence and the party’s organisational network.

Reacting to the results, JMM General Secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said that the “soil of Jharkhand has once again rejected the BJP.”

He added that although the JMM had elevated Champai Soren to prominence, the public verdict clearly shows that he lacks political standing outside the party.

A total of 13 candidates contested the bye-election, although the fight largely pitted the JMM against the BJP.

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) candidate Ramdas Murmu attempted to make inroads but secured only 11,542 votes.

Polling for the seat was held on November 11, with a strong voter turnout of 73.88 per cent.



