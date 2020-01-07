JNU Attacks: Delhi Police says CCTV footage unavailable

The Delhi Police sources stated that the Crime Branch's investigation was hampered because server damage done on January 3 that prevented police from getting CCTV footage to help identify the attackers.

Meanwhile, JNU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Chintamani Mahapatra has called the January 5 violence a "surgical strike" and said the attackers were mostly outsiders.

Saying ABVP is incapable of violence, MoS Home Nithyanand Rai said the BJP and its affiliates are not to be blamed for the JNU attacks. The ABVP is the student wing of the RSS, the ideological parent of the BJP.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nithyanand Rai asked the Congress and the AAP not to play with students' futures and appealed to JNU students not to prevent anyone from taking exams. He said the violence at JNU on Sunday was being investigated, and there would be more clarity soon.

"JNU is known for debate, discussion; Sunday's events are painful. Police working to determine if attackers were from outside or not. The situation was brought under control after we called police. We don't see students as two groups", said JNU VC speaking about the attacks.