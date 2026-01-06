‘JNU should be renamed as Azad Bhagat Singh University’, says Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya

Ayodhya: The controversial sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at the city’s Jawaharlal Nehru (JNU) campus has angered the saint community including religious, many of whom condemned the incident and termed it disrespect to the country as well as the Constitution.

Jagatguru Paramhans Acharya expressed disappointment and anger over the incident and also demanded that the varsity's name be changed to ‘purge’ the institution of 'anti-social' elements.

“Despite the clear ruling by Supreme Court, the slogan-shouting against Prime Minister, Home Minister and the country amounts to treason and is an anti-national act.”

He further said that the anti-PM and anti-HM chanting at the JNU campus is nothing but betrayal of the nation and demanded that the university be renamed as ‘Azad Bhagat Singh University’.

Further, doubling down his attack on the university authorities for alleged ignorance, the saint demanded that they be sacked for dereliction of duty, and those directly involved in it should be put behind bars.

He also called for invoking legal action against those engaged in ‘death chants’ at the campus, stating that this will prevent further repeat of such instances.

Mahamandleshwar Vishnu Das ji Maharaj, a noted saint from Ayodhya, termed the incident ‘unfortunate’ and stated, “The use of foul language inside the JNU premises for PM and HM is very objectionable.”

He said that such sloganeering is inappropriate and those responsible should be given stringent punishments.

Seetaram Das Maharaj adopted an even stricter stance.

He said, “Some JNU students who engaged in such sloganeering should be identified and thrown out. They are a blot on the nation and should be taught a lesson.”

He also backed demand for rechristening the university, stating that this will set a precedent against raising inflammatory slogans at an academic institution of high repute.



