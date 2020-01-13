JNU Violence: Delhi Police identifies woman attacker from ABVP

The Special Investigation Team of the Delhi Police has identified the woman who was pictured with the goons who barged into JNU on January 5th and attacked the students in their hostels.

The woman was seen wearing a check shirt, light blue scarf and carrying a stick in the pictures that went viral online.She has been identified as a student of Delhi University said the police. Her name has not been revealed yet.

The woman will be soon served a notice to join the Delhi Police probe into violence at JNU. "SIT team has identified that the masked woman who was seen in videos of JNU violence is from Delhi University. She will be soon served notice to join the investigation," the Delhi Police was quoted.

The woman was identified on social media as Komal Sharma. It was revealed by one of her seniors on Instagram as she sent a voice note to her. In the audio note uploaded by the attacker, Komal Sharma is heard requesting her not to expose her identity as her photos have gone viral.

"Please do not tell anyone as my photos are going viral...please don't tell anyone that you had seen me," Komal Sharma is heard in the audiotape leaked by her senior.