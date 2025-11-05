JNU’s Internal Rift Spills Into Courtrooms As University Battles Students And Faculty

Once celebrated for its academic excellence and activism, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is now witnessing a growing internal divide that has moved beyond campus debates to the corridors of the Delhi High Court. An investigation by The Indian Express found that since 2011, the university has been named in more than 600 cases involving its administration, faculty, staff, students, and contract workers — cutting across the tenures of three vice-chancellors.

For decades, JNU has been one of India’s most respected institutions, consistently ranking among the top in national assessments and serving as a breeding ground for political discourse and leadership. However, recent years have seen an increase in confrontation and litigation, suggesting a decline in the spirit of dialogue that once defined the campus.

The rising number of legal disputes points to an institution struggling to reconcile its identity as a space of free expression with growing administrative control. From disciplinary actions against students to faculty disputes over appointments and governance, JNU’s internal conflicts now routinely end up in court — turning the university’s famed intellectual battleground into a legal one.

Observers say these tensions reflect a deeper crisis of trust within the university community, raising concerns about the erosion of academic autonomy and the future of open discourse at one of India’s premier educational institutions.