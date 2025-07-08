Jodhpur AIIMS shares health update on Ashwini Vaishnaw’s father

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s father Daulal Vaishnaw is serious but under the supervision of senior doctors, said the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday, quelling fake rumours and speculation of his demise on multiple platforms, including TV channels and social media.

Jodhpur AIIMS, in a medical bulletin issued at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, said that false rumours of his death are circulating on social media and also being reported by some local channels, but all this is untrue.

“We clearly state that Daulal Vaishnaw is in his senses and under medical supervision at the AIIMS Jodhpur hospital. His condition is serious but is under the supervision of highly experienced doctors,” the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital also made an appeal to refrain from sharing false and unauthenticated information on his health and said that it will keep sharing more health updates, as and when required.

Notably, the social media went abuzz this morning, with many handles claiming that Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s father has passed away.

Daulal Vaishnaw is said to be battling many age-related ailments for quite some time now. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached Jodhpur this morning and was headed to the AIIMS hospital to meet his ailing father.

Notably, Daulatlal Vaishnaw is a native of Jeevand Kalan village in the Pali district of Rajasthan. He has been a sarpanch in the past. Former Barmer MP Manvendra Singh Jasol had also visited AIIMS Jodhpur last month to inquire about his health.

Ashwini Vaishnaw was in Bihar on Monday, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several infrastructure development projects at Karpoorigram railway station in Samastipur division, marking a significant step toward modernisation of the region’s railway facilities.

He left Delhi for Jodhpur this morning, after reports of deterioration in his father’s condition.