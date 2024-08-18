Jodhpur markets bustle as shoppers make beeline ahead of Raksha Bandhan

The streets and markets of Jodhpur in Rajasthan were bustling on Sunday as an excited crowd, comprising mainly women and children, thronged the shops a day ahead of the festival of Raksha Bandhan which will be celebrated on Monday (August 19).

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a 'dhaga' (sacred thread) or amulet called the rakhi around the wrists of their brothers, who make a promise to protect their sisters and take care of them.

Raksha Bandhan, which means "the bond of protection, obligation and care", is celebrated on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravan. The festival, which has been celebrated for ages, continues to hold a significant place in Indian culture despite the advent of the modern era.

In the markets of Jodhpur, rakhis of different designs have been stocked to attract the shoppers.

Shopkeepers had a line-up of special themed-rakhis to cheer up the children. A few of them included Doraemon, Motu Patlu, and Mickey Mouse-themed rakhis.

For the grown-ups, 'Thakur Ji' and 'Ram Darbar' rakhis were available for purchase.

Women shoppers in most of the markets were seen busy purchasing rakhis and sweets for their brothers to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. With a smile on their faces and cheerful tone, they were "eagerly looking forward, like every year, to enjoy the special day by tying rakhi to their brother's wrist and spending time together".

Chanchal Tak, one of the shoppers, said: "This year, all the siblings in their family are planning to buy special sweets and celebrate the festival together."

Ganpat Lal, who put up a rakhi stall at his shop, said: "This year, special rakhis featuring cartoon characters like Motu Patlu and Doraemon have been put on display to attract the children. There are also rakhis with lights. For adults, we have rakhis featuring Ram Darbar, Thakur Ji Maharaj, Om, and Swastik symbols."

Meanwhile, the owner of Jodhpur's popular Ramniwas Sweet Shop, who seemed to be having a busy day in catering to the surge in customers' demand for sweetmeats ahead of Raksha Bandhan, said: "Jodhpur's sweets are popular not only in India but also abroad. 'Mirchi vadas' and sweets like 'Rabri ghevar' are quite popular. For Raksha Bandhan, we have plans to sell sweetmeats prepared similar to the shape and design of rakhis."

Another shopper, Saloni, said that the children are usually the most excited ones for Raksha Bandhan.

"They eagerly wait for their aunt to arrive, and the whole family celebrates this festival with joy," she said.

According to mythological tales, Lord Krishna accidentally cut his finger with his Sudarshan Chakra. Seeing this, Draupadi tore a portion of her sari to apply a bandage to his finger.

Lord Krishna was deeply touched by her gesture and promised to protect her, which he did when she faced public humiliation at the hands of Dushasan, one of the Kaurav brothers who tried to disrobe her.

With that promise began the celebration of Raksha Bandhan, which has since then continued for centuries.