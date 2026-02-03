Joint military–civil trek to Topo Gonov concludes, highlights national integration in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: The five-day Joint Military-Civil trek to Topo Gonov concluded with a dignified Flag-in ceremony, marking the successful completion of a landmark initiative that symbolised strong military–civil fusion, community partnership and the spirit of national integration, officials said.

Defence Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat said on Monday that the event conducted by the Spearhead Division of the Indian Army from January 28 to February 1, 2026, concluded with a dignified Flag-In Ceremony, marking the successful completion of a landmark initiative symbolising strong military–civil fusion, community partnership and national integration.

Soldiers of the Indian Army and members of the local civil community trekked together to the sacred heights of Topo Gonov, retracing ancient ancestral routes and revitalising centuries-old cultural and spiritual bonds deeply embedded in the region's heritage, he added.

The expedition showcased the collective resolve of both military and civilians to preserve history while strengthening unity and shared national purpose.

The Spokesman said that the trek highlighted the rich tribal legacy and historical significance of the region, reinforcing respect for indigenous traditions, customs and identity.

Negotiating challenging high-altitude terrain, participants demonstrated exceptional endurance, discipline and teamwork, reflecting the values of resilience and camaraderie.

The shared experience provided a meaningful platform for interaction, enabling soldiers and civilians to build trust, understanding and mutual respect.

Topo Gonov, revered as a sacred site by the local community, symbolises ancestral continuity and cultural pride.

The initiative also encouraged youth to reconnect with their roots and appreciate the importance of safeguarding their heritage for future generations, Lieutenant Colonel Rawat said.

He added that the Indian Army ensured detailed planning, coordination and execution of the expedition, including route reconnaissance, safety arrangements, medical cover and logistical support, enabling the Military–Civil Trek to be conducted with professionalism, dignity and precision.

The successful conduct of the trek underscores the Indian Army's commitment to constructive community engagement, nation-building and fostering harmony in border areas.

Through such people-centric initiatives, the Indian Army continues to strengthen bonds with the populace, promote unity in diversity and reinforce the spirit of togetherness that lies at the heart of national integration, the Defence official said.



