JP Nadda Appointed Leader Of the House In Rajya Sabha

JP Nadda, the national president of the BJP and a Union Minister, has been appointed as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. Earlier in the month, Nadda assumed office in the Union Health Ministry and was also assigned the Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry. He replaces Piyush Goyal in this leadership role.

Despite taking on new ministerial responsibilities, Nadda will continue to hold the position of BJP national president, a role he took over from Amit Shah in 2020. According to party regulations, a national president is elected only after organizational polls are completed in at least 50% of the states, a process expected to take around six months.

Background on JP Nadda

JP Nadda's political journey began in 1975 as an activist for the Bihar Movement. He later joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and became a secretary at Patna University in 1977. He was involved in student politics in Ranchi from 1977 to 1979. Nadda was first elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2012 from Himachal Pradesh and joined the BJP's parliamentary board in 2014. He also served as an MLA in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur assembly for three terms from 1993 to 2007.