Live
- Weather agency warns of landslide risk in Japan
- India's CAD declines to 0.7 per cent of GDP as economy gets stronger
- Hyundai Motor's labour union in S.Korea votes in favour of strike as wage talks collapse
- Iran, Bahrain agree to begin talks on bilateral ties resumption
- Britannia's Kolkata unit may be heading for closure, all permanent staff given VRS
- AP govt. holds Meeting with Construction Companies over capital Amaravati
- From election to performance -- Understanding the role of Speaker in the Lok Sabha
- South Korean President Yoon visits site of battery plant fire that killed 22
- UP govt to speed up 'spiritual circuit' development with tourist site survey
- EU adopts 14th sanction package against Russia
Just In
JP Nadda Appointed Leader Of the House In Rajya Sabha
- JP Nadda, BJP national president and Union Minister, becomes Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, replacing Piyush Goyal.
- Despite new roles, Nadda retains his position as BJP chief, a role he took over from Amit Shah in 2020. Learn about Nadda's political journey and his recent appointments.
JP Nadda, the national president of the BJP and a Union Minister, has been appointed as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. Earlier in the month, Nadda assumed office in the Union Health Ministry and was also assigned the Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry. He replaces Piyush Goyal in this leadership role.
Despite taking on new ministerial responsibilities, Nadda will continue to hold the position of BJP national president, a role he took over from Amit Shah in 2020. According to party regulations, a national president is elected only after organizational polls are completed in at least 50% of the states, a process expected to take around six months.
Background on JP Nadda
JP Nadda's political journey began in 1975 as an activist for the Bihar Movement. He later joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and became a secretary at Patna University in 1977. He was involved in student politics in Ranchi from 1977 to 1979. Nadda was first elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2012 from Himachal Pradesh and joined the BJP's parliamentary board in 2014. He also served as an MLA in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur assembly for three terms from 1993 to 2007.