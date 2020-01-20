JP Nadda Set To Take Over As BJP President Today

New Delhi: Working president JP Nadda is set to take over formally as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) president later on Monday, replacing Amit Shah. The event will see the presence of Union ministers, party bigwigs and senior functionaries. Many of them will file nominations backing Nadda.

In keeping with BJP's convention, the election of the new president will witness no contest. BJP customarily elects its president through a mode of consensus. However, media reports quoting BJP sources said nominations for the election will be filed on Monday. In such a scenario, an unlikely one, a contest will take place.

JP Nadda's election as party president was necessitated by Amit Shah becoming the Union Home Minister and brings an eventful period of five-and-a-half years under Shah, to an end. Shah's reign as president saw the rise of the BJP across the country.

Over the last 15 months, the BJP's footprint has shrunk in many states across the country and the party has lost assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chahatisgarh and Jharkhand. The party however, stormed to power in Lok Sabha elections held in April-May 2019/

Nadda now faces the challenge of helming the party as it heads to assembly polls in Delhi on February 8, and later this year in Bihar. West Bengal goes in for assembly polls in 2021.

JP Nadda, who began his career as a student politician, is known for his organisational abilities. He is also seen as a hands-on president and interacts with party workers directly.

Nadda is also said to lean on Amit Shah for advice and guidance. He is known to be a hardworking, grassroots politician with a clean image. In all likelihood, the RSS would have given its nod to his appointment when he took over