JP Nadda's crucial 2-day visit to Lucknow from Thursday

Lucknow:BJP president J.P. Nadda will arrive in Lucknow on Thursday on a two-day visit.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) media in-charge Manish Dixit said during Nadda's visit, the BJP chief will hold various meetings with party office bearers, ministers and will also attend other programmes.

Nadda will arrive in the state capital on Thursday afternoon and be given a warm welcome by the party workers.

He will reach the party's state headquarters in the evening where he will hold a meeting with the state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and other office bearers.

This will be followed by meetings with ministers of the Yogi Adityanath government and later in the night, Nadda will meet with the core committee of the party.

The BJP national president will, on Friday, address a conference of social medial volunteers and intellectuals and also attend a meeting of the Chinhat rural area and booth and district presidents.

He will address meetings of the office bearers from Kanpur and Avadh regions.

The meetings will focus on the upcoming Panchayat elections and preparations for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The BJP chief is expected to give directives to the party workers to publicise the welfare projects of the Modi and Yogi government and, more importantly, counter the misinformation campaign of the opposition, especially regarding the farm laws.

Nadda's visit comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trusted bureaucrat, Arvind Sharma, joining the BJP and getting nominated to the upper House of the state Assembly.

Party sources said that Nadda is likely to discuss the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle that has been long overdue, and also the inclusion of some new faces in the government.