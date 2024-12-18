JPC to Review 'One Nation, One Election' Bills: A Look at Key Draft Laws Under Scrutiny

The central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, introduced two bills in Parliament on Tuesday aimed at implementing the 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) proposal. If passed, these bills would facilitate Constitutional amendments to enable simultaneous elections for state assemblies and the Lok Sabha. Following intense debate, the bills have been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further examination.

The referral of bills to JPCs ensures in-depth scrutiny of draft laws. However, the number of bills sent for detailed review has declined in recent years. According to PRS Legislative Research, only 16% of bills in the 17th Lok Sabha (2019-2024) were sent to committees for thorough analysis, a sharp drop compared to previous Lok Sabhas.

Below is a look at significant bills that have undergone similar scrutiny by JPCs over the years:

Waqf Bill (2024)

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2024, seeks reforms such as digitization, enhanced audits, better transparency, and legal measures to reclaim illegally occupied Waqf properties. The JPC, chaired by Jagdambika Pal, has held 27 meetings and is expected to continue discussions, with its tenure extended for several more months.

Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill (2023)

Introduced in March 2023, the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill seeks changes to the Forest (Conservation) Act of 1980. A JPC led by Professor Rajendra Agarwal examined the bill, holding nine meetings before submitting its report in July 2023.

Jan Vishwas Bill (2022)

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill of 2022 was referred to a 31-member JPC, chaired by PP Chaudhary. This bill, which amended 42 laws across various sectors, including agriculture, environment, and media, was reviewed in 10 meetings, and the committee submitted its report in March 2023.

Biological Diversity Amendment Bill (2021)

Introduced in December 2021, this bill sought to simplify compliance requirements for domestic companies and decriminalize offences under the Biological Diversity Act. It was sent to a JPC under Sanjay Jaiswal, which held 15 meetings before presenting its report in August 2022.

Personal Data Protection Bill (2019)

A JPC formed in 2019 examined the Personal Data Protection Bill, meeting 78 times over two years before submitting its report on December 16, 2021. The committee, chaired by PP Chaudhary, delved into data privacy concerns and its implications on citizens' rights.

Citizenship Amendment Bill (2016)

One of the most controversial bills in recent history, the Citizenship Amendment Bill aimed to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, to expedite citizenship for religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Referred to as a JPC led by Rajendra Agrawal, the committee submitted its report on January 7, 2019. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha in January 2019 and by the Rajya Sabha in December 2019.

These examples illustrate the ongoing process of legislative scrutiny, as bills are reviewed by parliamentary committees for their potential impact on society and governance. As the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal continues to garner attention, it will undergo similar rigorous examination before becoming law.