JSW Steel wins award at flower show

Barbil: JSW Steel, Odisha Mining Division, was honoured with the Best Exhibition Display Award at the 35th Annual Flower and Vegetable Show held at Noamundi.

The company earned the award for its innovative and visually striking display featuring over 10 varieties of winter flowers, including Marigold, Pansy, Chrysanthemum, Petunia, and Dahlia. The floral arrangement was artistically designed to form a Swastik symbol, representing prosperity and harmony, which was a major highlight for the visitors. Beyond flowers, JSW Steel showcased various medicinal plants suitable for home cultivation.

The annual Flower and Vegetable Show promotes horticulture, environmental awareness and community participation. JSW Steel’s exhibit stood out for its originality, precision, and overall presentation, earning high appreciation from the judging panel.