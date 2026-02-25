‘Judicial Corruption’ Section Likely To Be Dropped From NCERT Textbook After Supreme Court Criticism

Preparations are reportedly underway to revise a Class 8 social science textbook published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) after a section discussing “corruption in the judiciary” triggered controversy.

Top government sources said the chapter dealing with the judicial system was viewed as “unbalanced” in its presentation. They argued that if the intent was to explain India’s institutional framework, the legislature and executive should have been discussed with equal prominence, instead of focusing primarily on issues such as pending court cases and alleged corruption within the judiciary.

The development follows sharp observations by a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who described the textbook content as a “deep-rooted” attack on the judiciary. He stated that the integrity of the institution could not be allowed to be questioned.

The CJI’s remarks came after senior advocate Kapil Sibal raised the issue in court, saying several senior members of the Bar were disturbed by the inclusion of “judicial corruption” in school curriculum.

“I’m getting a lot of calls and messages about this, also from judges of the High Courts,” the CJI observed, adding that he would not allow anyone to defame or question the integrity of the judiciary. There is speculation that the Supreme Court of India may take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

Sources also indicated that references to Justice Gavai in the chapter were considered inappropriate in context, with concerns that selective quoting might send a misleading message about the judiciary’s credibility.

The revised edition of the textbook includes a chapter titled “The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society”. It discusses case backlogs, noting that the Supreme Court has around 81,000 pending cases, High Courts over 6 million, and subordinate courts more than 40 million. It attributes delays to factors such as shortage of judges, procedural complexities and infrastructure constraints. The chapter also mentions how corruption can erode public confidence in the judicial system — a point that sparked strong reactions.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of ongoing tensions between the executive and the judiciary, particularly over judicial appointments. In 2015, the Supreme Court struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act, restoring the collegium system.

The debate has resurfaced periodically, with former Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and former Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar previously questioning whether judges should have the final say in appointments.

The textbook revision is expected to proceed soon, even as discussions continue over the balance between academic critique and institutional integrity.