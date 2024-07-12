June 25 To Be Observed As 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' Announced By Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday that June 25 will now be observed annually as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' (Constitution Murder Day) to mark the day the Emergency was imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

In a post on X, Shah stated that this day would honor the immense sacrifices of those who suffered during the "inhuman pains of the 1975 Emergency."

25 जून 1975 को तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गाँधी ने अपनी तानाशाही मानसिकता को दर्शाते हुए देश में आपातकाल लगाकर भारतीय लोकतंत्र की आत्मा का गला घोंट दिया था। लाखों लोगों को अकारण जेल में डाल दिया गया और मीडिया की आवाज को दबा दिया गया। भारत सरकार ने हर साल 25 जून को 'संविधान… pic.twitter.com/KQ9wpIfUTg — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 12, 2024

"On June 25, 1975, then PM Indira Gandhi, in a blatant display of a dictatorial mindset, stifled the essence of our democracy by declaring the Emergency. Thousands of innocent people were imprisoned, and the media's voice was suppressed. The Government of India has decided to observe June 25 each year as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'," Shah tweeted.



This announcement follows the BJP-led NDA's aggressive stance against the Congress on the 49th anniversary of the Emergency's imposition. The move is perceived as a rebuttal to the opposition's claims that the BJP is undermining the Constitution.