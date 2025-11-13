‘Just 10 minutes before incident, my son had called me’: Father of Delhi blast victim, Amar Kataria

New Delhi: Recalling the terrifying moments leading up to the Red Fort blast, Jagdish Kataria, the father of the deceased Amar Kataria, a Chandni Chowk-based businessman, on Thursday said that his son had called him just ten minutes before the incident. Still shaken by the shock, he shared details of his final conversation with his son and the harrowing hours that followed.

The 34-year-old, who ran a pharmaceutical business and was known for his passion for travel and biking, had married four years ago and was the father of a three-year-old son.

Speaking to IANS, Jagdish Kataria said, “Just ten minutes before the incident, my son had called me. We were planning to go out with the family that day. He had left his shop, and we were about to leave home. While we were on our way to the Ashram, I asked my daughter to call him again, but his phone didn’t connect. Then, a woman answered the call and said she had found the phone near the Red Fort, where a blast had just occurred.”

He continued, “The woman told me to collect my son’s photo from Kashmere Gate. After that, I tried calling him again from another number, but there was no response. I then called his business partner, who went searching for him. Meanwhile, we also reached Daryaganj, but there was heavy police barricading, and we couldn’t go inside. His wife rushed ahead to check, while the rest of us waited outside, unaware of what had really happened.”

Jagdish further added, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta were present at the spot, so we couldn’t get any information at first. Later, after they left, we were told what had happened. Early the next morning, around 5 a.m., we brought back our son’s body.”

He further added, “My son was just 34 years old. He was married four years ago and had a three-year-old son. I want justice now. There are so many innocent people who lost their lives. Terrorism is spreading -- today it was my son, tomorrow it could be someone else’s.”

Meanwhile, investigators probing the Delhi Red Fort blast have recovered a diary and notebook from the rooms of Dr Muzammil and Dr Umar Mohammad at Al Falah University in Faridabad, revealing crucial details about the planning of the terror attack. Officials believe the suspects had been conspiring for a long time as part of a larger, well-coordinated plan.

According to investigation agencies, the diaries recovered on Tuesday and Wednesday from Dr Umar’s room number 4 and Dr Muzammil’s room number 13 are expected to answer several key questions related to the blast.

The investigators have confirmed that Dr Umar Mohammad, a senior doctor at Al Falah University, was driving the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near Red Fort on November 10, killing eight people and injuring at least 20 others.

According to Delhi Police sources, DNA test results conclusively established Umar’s identity. His DNA samples matched 100 per cent with those of his mother and brother, leaving no doubt that he was present inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion. The DNA was extracted from bone fragments, teeth, and pieces of clothing recovered from the mangled remains of the car.

The powerful explosion occurred at around 6.52 p.m. on November 10, sending shockwaves across the national capital and triggering immediate security alerts. The blast took place close to one of India’s most iconic landmarks, raising serious concerns about the breach of the high-security zone around the Red Fort.

Following the incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officially took over the probe from the Delhi Police Special Cell. NIA officials have cordoned off the area and are conducting detailed forensic examinations of the debris, including explosive residues, vehicle components, and digital evidence, to trace the complete network behind the attack.