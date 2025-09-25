It's believed that the Indian Air Force( IAF) is anticipated to get up to 97 Mark- 1A Tejas fighters as part of what's described as the biggest contract in its history together with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited( HAL) worth 66,500 crore. This advertisement comes one day after the end of service of Russian- made MiG- 21 fighter jets. This marks an important shift in India's air warfare capabilities.

According to an article in The Times of India IAF Tejas deal to purchase 97 fourth-generation Indian Air Force Tejas jets could be signed on Thursday. The timing is significant as it is just prior to the departure of 36 aging MiG-21s, which brings the IAF to a record low of just 29 fighter squadrons, typically consisting of 16-18 aircraft.

The decision is based on lessons learned from Operation Sindoor, when Pakistan employed Chinese-owned J-10 aircraft armed by PL-15 missiles. A review conducted by the IAF found that even the "authorised" strength of 42.5 fighter squadrons was not enough which underscores the urgent need to increase India's aerial capabilities.

An insider told the media, "The IAF insisted that the new contract should be signed once the deliveries of the previous batch of fourth gen Tejas fighter aircraft have begun and hold HAL accountable for the timely delivery of its aircraft. The defence ministry has budgetary deadlines to adhere to... and the first payment is transferred to HAL after the contract has been formalized."

The IAF has expressed its concerns repeatedly about the slow pace of Tejas production, highlighting the importance of IAF fleet upgrade 2025 not being sacrificed in goal of atmanirbharta which is self-reliance.

MiG-21 Retires

The renowned MiG-21 retirement India, which formed the core of the Indian Air Force for over six decades, are now officially being retired. The decommissioning form is held in Chandigarh in India, the megacity where the aircraft was first introduced over 60 times back. The end of these fabulous spurts signifies the ending of an period, and opens the way for new indigenously manufactured fighters similar as the Tejas to define Indian airpower's future.