Justice Shree Chandrashekhar to function as Acting Chief Justice of Bombay HC

The Centre on Wednesday issued a notification appointing Justice Shree Chandrashekhar as Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, shortly after the elevation of incumbent Chief Justice Alok Aradhe to the Supreme Court was cleared.

"In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Judge of the Bombay High Court, to perform the duties of office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from the date Shri Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice, Bombay High Court relinquishes charge of his office consequent upon his elevation as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India," said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Article 223 of the Constitution empowers the President to appoint any puisne judge as acting Chief Justice when "the office of Chief Justice of a High Court is vacant or when any such Chief Justice is, by reason of absence or otherwise, unable to perform the duties of his office".

In its meeting held on Monday, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Shree Chandrashekhar as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

The Centre is yet to act upon that recommendation of the apex court Collegium.

In another notification, the Union government appointed Justice Pavankumar Bhimappa Bajanthri as Acting Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, shortly after the elevation of incumbent Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi to the Supreme Court was cleared.

Earlier in the day, the Centre announced the appointment of Justices Alok Aradhe and Vipul Manubhai Pancholi to the apex court.

In a post on X, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), was pleased to appoint Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court and Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, Chief Justice of Patna High Court, as SC judges.