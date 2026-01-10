Justice Soumen Sen sworn in as Chief Justice of Kerala HC

Thiruvananthapuram: Justice Soumen Sen was sworn in on Saturday as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court. Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar administered the oath of office to Chief Justice Sen at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, attended by judges of the High Court and other dignitaries.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Rajendra Arlekar greeted the newly appointed Chief Justice with a flower bouquet after the swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier, the Centre had notified the appointment of Justice Sen as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, acting on the recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Soumen Sen, Chief Justice, Meghalaya High Court to be the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court and to direct him to assume charge as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, consequent upon the retirement of Shri Nitin Madhukar Jamdar, Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on 9th January, 2026,” said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice last week.

Born on July 27, 1965, Chief Justice Soumen Sen completed his schooling at St. Lawrence High School, Kolkata, and obtained his five-year LL.B. degree from the University of Calcutta in 1990. He enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of West Bengal in January 1991 and practised at the Calcutta High Court as well as before various courts and tribunals for nearly two decades.

His areas of practice included civil, constitutional, banking and arbitration matters, and he appeared on behalf of institutions such as the Reserve Bank of India, SEBI, SIDBI and other statutory authorities.

Justice Sen was elevated to the Bench as a Judge of the Calcutta High Court on April 13, 2011. He was appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya on September 26, 2025, and took the oath of office on October 8, 2025.