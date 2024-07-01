Justice was never fully served, says VP Dhankhar as MPs pay homage to Kanishka bombing victims

New Delhi: Terming it as one of the darkest days in the fight against terrorism, both Houses of Parliament observed a moment of silence on Monday in memory of the 329 victims of Air India 182 'Kanishka' terrorist attack that took place on June 23, 1985.



"The incident is a grim reminder of why the world must adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism and violent extremism. Such acts can never be condoned or justified," said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

In one of the worst acts of terrorism, the AI-182 plane was blown up mid-air off the coast of Ireland by Sikh terrorists not long after it took off from Montreal en route to India, killing all passengers and crew members -- a majority of them being Canadian nationals of Indian origin.

"Regrettably, justice was never fully served...," said Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Upper House observed a moment of silence.

The Members of Parliament also expressed their condolence and deep sympathy to the victims of the Kuwait fire tragedy that took place on June 12, 2024.

The tragic incident claimed several precious lives and left many injured.

"Remembering the friends of India", the MPs also paid homage to the leaders of Iran, Malawi and Tanzania who recently passed away.

The leaders include President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian of Iran; Former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi of Tanzania; and Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima of Malawi.

The House recalled their contributions in strengthening bilateral relations.